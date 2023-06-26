Tacos, burritos, and empanadas will be among the items served as two former popular restaurant locations in Milton reopen as El Barrio Mexican Grill.
The Select Board on June 13 gave approval for the Mexican restaurant to open at the former Central Avenue location of The Plate at 27 Central Ave. and the former home of Milton House of Pizza at 537 Adams St.
The approval of the Common Victuallers permit is contingent on restaurant owner Joandry Vasquez meeting Board of Health and Building Department requirements.
Vasquez, appearing remotely at the Select Board hybrid meeting, said he is looking forward to working through the process.
He currently operates El Barrio Mexican Grill at two other locations in Boston: 1782 Dorchester Ave. in Dorchester and 829 Harrison Ave. in the South End.
Plate owner Suzanne Lombardi told the board that she had worked to bring another food venture for the Central Avenue location where her restaurant started. It later opened its current location in the Fruit Center Marketplace and will continue to operate there.
“I believe Joandry is an excellent fit for the neighborhood down at 27 Central Ave.,” she said. “I wish him great success.”
Lombardi said Vasquez worked as a line cook at Steel and Rye when it first opened in 2014.
