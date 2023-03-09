Needing to win two of their last three regular season games to get into the postseason, the Milton High boys hockey team, hanging on to one of the last spots, were able to rip off wins against Norwood and Westford Academy.
They would fall to Woburn in the final game and have to wait for the final rankings to be released by the MIAA on Feb. 25.
When the brackets were announced, the Wildcats learned that they had been given the number 31 seed in the Division 1 tournament.
After breathing a sigh of relief, Milton turned its focus to its matchup against the vaunted and historic state power: Catholic Memorial.
