Many sports teams in the area were hit hard in the COVID-19 outbreak. Games and seasons were canceled, schedules and rules were drastically altered, and possible opportunities (championships, impressions for college coaches) were lost.
Few, it can certainly be argued, were hit as hard as the Milton High crew team.
When the 2020 spring season was declared over due to the pandemic, it robbed the Wildcat rowers of a chance to build upon their incredible showing at the 2019 Massachusetts Public School Rowing Association Spring State Championships, a meet that saw five crew teams finish in the top three and seven placing in the top five.
To make matters worse, new regulations have put a clamp on the squad’s ability to get into the water and actually do some workouts.
To read the rest of the story, see the Milton Times issue of Nov. 12 in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.