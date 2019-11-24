A week after a historic day which saw Milton girls cross country capture another Eastern Massachusetts Division 3 Championship and the boys cross country capture their first title, the teams traveled to Gardner on Nov. 16 to compete with the best teams and runners in the All State meet.
Neither team disappointed as both turned in strong performances and earned themselves a couple of top-10 finishes.
Fresh off defending its Division 3 crown, Milton entered the girls race with the ambition of extending its dynasty.
Senior Ava Duggan led the Wildcats with a third place finish, crushing the 5K course with a time of 19:09. Sophomore Norah Affanato was the second runner in red and white to trip the wire, finishing with 20:17 to take 31st place overall.
Seniors Anna Cakourus (20:55) and Grace Sullivan (21:04) were good enough for 68th place and 78th place while sophomore Olivia Duggan rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats, placing in 103rd place at 21:24.
Junior Maggie Mitchell and freshman Sarah Grace Chave were the final two Milton runners to cross the line, with Mitchell running 22:11 for 138th place and Chave clocking a time of 22:24 to finish 151st out of 179 total runners.
The boys were equally motivated to prove that their first title in school history was no joke. Judging by the way they competed in the meet, it’s safe to say the boys have finally earned the respect they’ve been looking to receive.
Division 3 individual champ senior Bobby Carew once again led the Wildcats, taking 12th place overall at 16:34. Sophomore Ross Tejeda cracked the top-20 with 16:45 and fellow 10th grader Christopher Sullivan finished in 33rd place with 16:57.
