(Editor's note: The state championship game will be at 6 p.m. Saturday June 18 at Fitton Field at Holy Cross in Worcester. MHS plays either Mansfield or King Phillip.)
When the Milton High baseball team captured its second consecutive Bay State Conference Herget Division title last month, the celebration was muted. To a man, the Wildcats knew there was so much more to be accomplished. They knew another division title would not salve the stinging disappointment of last year’s ending in the South Sectional final on their home field at Cunningham Park.
And so, when sophomore southpaw Tommy Mitchell came on in relief and induced the final out of a resounding 13-6 win over North Attleborough in the MIAA Division 2 state semifinals Tuesday afternoon at Campanelli Stadium, the Wildcats could not contain their emotions. They bounded over the fence of the home team’s dugout and spilled onto the infield in a euphoric celebration of a breakthrough victory that saw the top-seeded Wildcats (21-3) reach the Division 2 state championship game.
For the rest of this story see the Milton Times issue June 16.
(Michael Vega can be seen on ‘Steppin’ Up to the Plate’ on Milton Access TV)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.