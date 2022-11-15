There have been many school theater groups that have produced Disney’s Beauty and the Beast generally opting for the easier, less complex Jr. version. The Milton High School Theatre production of Beauty and the Beast takes on the full show and does so with fervor and enthusiasm.
Directed by Stephen and Laura Markarian, the cast of energetic students provide a delightful and entertaining evening of music, dance, and storytelling. From the very first large ensemble cast number through the finale it’s evident that this troupe has been hard at work.
While the music for Beauty and the Beast is familiar to almost everyone, it’s not easy. Under the music direction of Andrew Smith, the entire cast has made the undertaking seem effortless.
Greta Cardoza shines in her role as Belle. Cardoza’s vocals, ranging from a full powerhouse belt to a lyrical soprano, are a delight to listen to and matched fully by her ability to portray the sweet and strong minded Belle. “Home”, which was written for the stage musical, was made for Cardoza.
Roman Padera is both ferocious and kind as the Beast. While most of his stage time is played wearing a headpiece that partially obscures his face, Padera is able to convey emotions through body movements and subtle changes to tones of voice. He and Cardoza bring magic to the stage.
Comedic timing is everything in playing the characters of Gaston and Lefou. Owen Creamer plays the pompous, arrogant, would-be villain, Gaston to perfection. He is a joy to dislike in the best way possible. Ava Butler is Lefou, Gaston’s sidekick, a role which requires not only verbal timing, but also physical timing. Butler manages to occupy every space of stage available brilliantly with physical comedy.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.