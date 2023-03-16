It took a while, but the Milton High girls hockey team finally found the back of the net. Then they found it again.
They now find themselves in the second round of the MIAA Division 2 girls hockey state tournament.
Molly Murphy tied the score just over five minutes into the third and Caelan Leddy potted the game winner with 5:05 left in the game as 13th-seeded Milton held off 20th-ranked and Bay State Conference rival Framingham in March 2’s opening round matchup in Milton.
In an interview with Milton Access TV, head coach Matt Lodi told host Jackson Lang that if the Wildcats drew a Bay State foe, it could be their stiffest test since it would be a team that was familiar with the Wildcats.
Those words rang true with Framingham, a team that gave the Wildcats all they could handle in a 1-1 tie on Jan. 21 at Ulin Rink.
For more read the Milton Times issue of March 9 in print or online.
