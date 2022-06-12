About 125 teachers, staff and supporters rallied outside Milton High School on June 1 to stand in solidarity with survivors of gun violence and advocate for safer schools.
“We stand together to present a message that enough is enough and every young person has a right to come to school and be safe, emotionally and physically,” said Dyanne Crowley, president of the Milton Educators Association.
The unity rally that lasted for about 15 minutes before the start of school took place as funerals continued to be held for the most recent victims of gun violence: 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.
