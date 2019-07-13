MHS Wildcat Bryce Stovell scores another try late in the June 22 MIAA Div. 2 rugby state title game against Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, giving Milton a commanding 41-12 lead over the Falcons. Milton won the title with that score. In rugby, a try is scored by grounding the ball in the in-goal area.
(Photo by Roy Chambers)
