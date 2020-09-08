For-profit businesses with five or fewer employees, one of whom is the owner, may want to complete an application that could lead to a business grant through the CARES Act.

Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation (“MGCC”) will be helping to administer and oversee the grant program. Applications are available online (https://massgcc.submittable.com/submit) and are due by Sept. 25.

Businesses interested in applying must fill out the online application. With questions, contact Allyson Quinn at 617-898-4969 or email aquinn@townofmilton.org.