For-profit businesses with five or fewer employees, one or more of whom owns the business, or microenterprise, may apply for a microenterprise grant. Applications are now being accepted for the microenterprise grant, part of the $19.6 million award through the federally-funded Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program through the CARES Act of 2020. The $4.95 million grant from the Department of Housing & Community Development was awarded to assist small businesses in 23 cities and towns across the Metropolitan Boston Region, including Milton. The grant award for these 23 communities will be utilized to award individual grants of up to $10,000 for microenterprise businesses. The town of Milton will be receiving $170,000 to support small businesses in the community.
Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation (“MGCC”) will be helping to administer and oversee the grant program. Applications are available here (https://massgcc.submittable.com/submit) and are due by Sept. 25.
Businesses interested in applying must fill out the online application. With questions, contact Allyson Quinn at 617-898-4969 or email aquinn@townofmilton.org.
(Source: townofmilton.org)
