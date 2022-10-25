Roughly 600 people turned out for Mike’s 5K to Crush Substance Abuse on Oct. 15 for the fifth race in honor of Mike Mulcahy, who died in 2017 after a long struggle with substance abuse.
The race, which took a one year break during COVID-19 in 2020, has raised more than $400,000 over the years that has gone to organizations that fight substance abuse, according to Mike’s brother, John Mulcahy.
He said the race had 568 runners and walkers sign up this year, with additional participants who took part on their own.
Milton resident Tom Donnelly, who has taken part in the event every year, did so this year with his eight-year-old son Tommy, a student at Collicot Elementary.
“Mike was one of my best friends growing up. He was a great guy,” said Donnelly at the finish line in front of the Collicot-Cunningham Schools complex.
Many runners, walkers, and volunteers said that the run’s clear mission to assist programs that help those who struggle with addiction to drugs or alcohol makes it easy to support.
Meghan Fogerty of East Milton said she was running with “Team Stevie” in honor of a friend.
Fogerty brought her daughter Millie along in a jogging stroller, but, for the last quarter mile, the six-year-old insisted on running, decked out in patent leather shoes and a tutu.
First place winners were McKenzie Quennin for top female adult; Andrew Weymouth for top male adult; Margaret “Maggie” Ablely for girls under 12; and Mitchell Carson for boys under 12.
The funds for this year’s race have not yet been totaled but will go to organizations including: the Gavin Foundation, the Milton Coalition, the Boston Bulldogs Running Club, the Grayken Center for treatment, and Baystate Community Services.
Stephanie and Mariano Beecher, who walked with their six-month-old daughter Remi, said that they participate in order to be supportive of family and friends and because they believe in the race’s mission.
This year, the race earned an endorsement from Gov. Charlie Baker, who met Mike’s mother Dianne Mulcahy at a Dropkick Murphys concert.
Baker pledged $1,000 on behalf of him and his wife Lauren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.