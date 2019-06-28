Among homeowners, nearly 40 percent of Milton homeowners pay $3,000 or more a month for housing; and about 2 percent pay $500 to $999. For renters, only about 5 percent pay above $3,000 and about 15 percent pay $500 to $999 a month. Local officials add that rental units are difficult to find and turnover is low.

This is according to the Massachusetts Housing Partnership's Center for Housing Data and data estimates provided by U.S. Census Bureau.