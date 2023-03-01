Welcoming experts in public health, two Milton Academy faculty members recently convened a forum to examine challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of supporting mental health—particularly among young people in our communities. The Feb. 6 panel discussion, hosted by Boston College High School, was the latest event in the Humanities Workshop series.
A collaborative initiative connecting public, private, and charter schools, each biennial program explores a single social justice issue through the lens of the humanities—the academic disciplines including arts, literature, languages, history, society, and culture.
Created in 2018 by Milton faculty members Lisa Baker and Alisa Braithwaite, the initiative currently involves hundreds of students and faculty across eight area high schools.
The goal of the Humanities Workshop is to show students how key themes prominent in humanities studies—in particular, the importance of empathy and compassion—can be instrumental in working to solve the world’s complex problems.
Event moderator and Boston Globe public health reporter Kay Lazar kicked off the discussion by pointing out that the pandemic underscored critical factors related to public health, noting the virus’ spread “highlighted a lot of issues,” including existing disparities of income, race, ethnicity, and geography.
