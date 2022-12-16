In consultation with the town, Milton Academy designed and funded roadway improvements made this summer along a portion of Centre Street adjacent to the school’s campus.
These changes are designed to increase safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles which travel the road.
The Centre Street corridor between Randolph Avenue and Dudley Lane receives a significant amount of pedestrian traffic, including from Milton Academy students and employees walking between the school’s main and east campuses along the road.
As part of the project, the school hired Howard Stein Hudson to review opportunities to improve safety along Centre Street and designed straightforward solutions in consultation with the town’s Engineering Department.
Centre Street now has new and refreshed existing signage along the corridor, including advanced warning and advisory signs indicating intersections and curves and roadway speed limit signs.
The work also included adding roadway markings to improve safety and highlight travel lanes, the addition of bicycle sharrow pavement markings, and signage warning motorists of bicycles on the road.
“Milton Academy is committed to helping ensure the safety of pedestrians who traverse Centre Street, whether they are students, employees, or town residents,” said Heidi Vanderbilt-Brown, the school’s chief financial and operating officer. “Making roadway improvements on Centre is one of many ways we seek to remain a good neighbor.”
