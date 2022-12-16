Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High near 45F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in late. Low 36F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.