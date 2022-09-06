It may very well go down as the most historic season in Milton baseball history.
The 10U American squad, having already grabbed state and New England championships, something no Cal Ripken or Little League team in Milton had done before, flew out to Vincennes, Indiana to take part in the Cal Ripken 10-Year Old World Series and prove that they could run with the best teams from around the nation.
They would do just that and have loads of fun doing it.
Over the course of the tournament, held from Aug. 4 to 14, Milton would have a good amount of downtime between stops at the diamond. They certainly made the most of it.
With help from local ambassador families, members of the team took part in exciting activities such as touring nearby historical monuments, hitting the amusement and water park, or even finding things to do around the hotel such as jumping in the pool or hanging out with some of the players on other teams, making new friends in the process.
In the meantime, Milton didn’t forget the real reason for making the trip in the first place.
When game time rolled around, the players prepared themselves for the task at hand.
However, the group stage of the tournament would not go exactly as the local nine had hoped, with some tough battles against good teams from Oahu, Hawaii; South Lexington, Kentucky; Jacksonville, Florida; and Campbellsville, Kentucky.
“The beginning of the tournament was a bit of an adjustment, with kids seemingly caught up with the big stage, but toward the end of pool play, we were beginning to gain some momentum, and that would really help us in the next round,” manager Greg Dunn said.
All was not lost for Milton American, though.
Despite the tough early showing, the team was placed in a consolation bracket, known as the Iron Man Bracket, and given a chance to end their stay in Indiana on a high note.
The 10s had accomplished too much to come this far and go home empty handed, and they took advantage of the opportunity.
Milton got its first win of the tournament on Aug. 11 by slipping past Fargo, North Dakota, 6-3. The team would romp in the bracket semis a day later, rolling to a 13-1 win over Andrews, Texas.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.