The Animal Shelter Committee continued its quest toward a new modular constructed animal shelter and viewed two concept designs for buildings that were submitted by architect Warren Freedenfeld, who did the original designs for the building.
The committee on March 9 unanimously chose the design that members described as more pastoral or quiet over what they termed an urban or city-like design.
Owner’s Project Manager Paul Kalous said he would bring their choice of rough design back to Freedenfeld for the completion of the overall design including the placement of windows.
The work comes as Milton prepares to go out to bid again on the project that has taken years to complete and whose previous bids came in well above expected.
The joint project between the town and the Milton Animal League continued to slip a little further behind schedule as it also sought to gain input from all parties.
Member John Sheldon said that a planned solar array on the top of the flat roofed building might have to wait until later but the committee should be able to construct ”a civic building we can be proud of.”
The early pastoral design also included a higher pop up section, which members agreed could be eliminated to reduce costs, if necessary.
Kalous said the final interior designs will be done by the modular construction company.
