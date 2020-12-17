In some of the graves that Milton native Jack Rossen and his teammates have uncovered, the bodies of the U.S. Marines and sailors were lined up neatly in rows, some with personal effects still with them.
In other mass graves on the Central Pacific island, bones were more scattered, likely evidence of quick attempts to retrieve the bodies more than 70 years ago.
For Rossen, an archaeologist who is part of a non-profit organization called History Flight, the mission is clear.
They are seeking to responsibly uncover and return the bodies of troops killed in action during World War II at the Battle of Tarawa so the men who died can be brought home to their relatives.
Rossen found his love of archaeology while he was a student at Milton High School, where he was proud to be part of the Class of 1973 in the days when the Whiz Kids mascot reigned.
After decades of doing field work around the world and teaching at Ithaca College and the University of Hawaii, Rossen said he was expecting to retire a little over two years ago.
Instead, he heard about the work of History Flight, a non-profit started by a man named Mark Noah.
Today Rossen feels honored to be a scientific recovery expert with the company that works to recover the remains of troops killed in action at what is now the capital city of the Republic of Kiribati.
