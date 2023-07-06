Murals at the Milton Art Center
The Milton Art Center (MAC) recently held a fundraiser to beautify its grounds.
Two of our teaching artists, Sue Hoy and Mairead Dambruch, were commissioned to create murals in the outdoor spaces where we hold summer camp.
Sue, a painter, specializes in teaching clay at the MAC. She has been teaching there since it opened in 2012.
Sue has been involved in numerous public art projects including the murals on the wall of Abby Park, Legacy Place, and Collicot School.
She wanted to create artwork that was bold, bright, and interactive for the outside of the MAC.
“These butterfly wings include lots of elements to use as lessons,” Sue said. “While looking at the painting with students, we can discuss primary, secondary, warm, and cool colors; search for a variety of lines and organic and geometric shapes, and learn about symmetry and value. Kids can stand in as the body of the butterfly for a cute photo opportunity. The mural also acts as a ‘look and find’ with hidden pictures throughout.”
Mairead, a painter and musician, has been teaching painting, drawing, and nature/art classes at the MAC since 2018.
Mairead’s mural is called “The Origins of the Colors of the World.”
“For this mural, since I like to weave in lessons and lore about the plants that grow around us when I teach, it was natural for me to base the mural around the native, medicinal and dye plants that grow around us,” Mairead said.
“The idea, in conjunction with the natural dye color garden that will be installed later at the MAC, is to show how plants make natural dyes. I like to include natural dying projects in my classes to bridge the divide between how natural elements and processes are turned into art and functional objects. It removes the separation we have between objects existing in the world and understanding how nature is used to improve our lives.
“The mural is inspired by folk art in that the art has function. The mural is a teaching tool, a map, an index, holding pieces of information and lore all within a logic that is specific to myself but also hopefully universal.
