Milton artistic expressions

Art and emotions
Many of us try to ignore our emotions since they can be uncomfortable reminders of how needy and imperfect we are, but paying attention to what our emotions are trying to tell us gives us valuable insight into where we are not whole. It gives us a chance to rebalance our lives.
Philosopher Alain de Botton in his book “Art as Therapy” says that “we are not transparent to ourselves.”
Art can be a valuable tool to self-knowledge. He explains that the act of creating art can be a valuable way to cope with emotions and that the process of making art allows us to externalize our feelings, thoughts, and experiences in a tangible form.
This creative expression can serve as a cathartic outlet, helping us process and communicate messier emotions like anger, envy, loneliness, and grief that might be difficult to articulate through words alone.
Some artists use their personal psychological struggles in creating their art. Louise Bourgeois, a French-American artist, used a variety of symbols and motifs such as spiders, cells, doors and cages, text and words, and mended fabric in her artworks to explore themes of trauma, anxiety, sexuality, and the complexity of human emotions.
Bourgeois’s choice of symbols was deeply personal and often drew from her own experiences, childhood memories, and emotional responses. By incorporating these symbols into her artworks, she created a visual language that allowed her to communicate her psychological struggles, inviting viewers to engage with their own emotions and experiences in response.
