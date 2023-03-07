The Milton Art Center at 334 Edge Hill Road announces an exhibition, “Capturing Community,” taking place from March 3 to April 22, featuring three Milton residents and photographers (John Gillooly, Jessica Haynes McDaniel, and Deborah Milbauer), who share a passion for capturing everyday moments, relationships, and events in our town.
The opening reception is a First Friday (March 3) event from 6 to 8 p.m, a free and family friendly monthly event of art, music, and culture. The reception will include music performances by Ana Eder Mulhane and Mairead Dambruch, refreshments, and a cash bar.
….Gillooly is a commercial photographer who has been fortunate to capture some amazing locations and events from the Sydney Olympic Games to Super Bowls, World Series, and World Cups.
John has been a professional photographer since 1997 and his business, Professional Event Images, has clients that range from Mastercard, IBM, BMW, and Lexus to many universities and private schools.
It was a profession John understood as he grew up watching his father, who was a professional photographer.
John lives in Milton with his wife, Jessica Gillooly, an art teacher at Tucker School and swim coach at Milton High School, and their two children, Rose and John.
John has captured many ongoing personal projects in Milton, such as the recent Milton High football team Super Bowl journey and the growing families on Meredith Circle that his family calls home.
….McDaniel is with you for life as she documents newborns and growing families as they progress through milestones up to senior year and on. For over 20 years, Jess has won awards in her business, Boston Baby Photos.
Jess grew up in Milton, went to Glover School, and is happy to be in Milton with her two daughters, Annie and Sadie (often the focus of her work), and her husband, Evan McDaniel.
It took Jess over two years to complete her Milton Front Step Project, a pandemic community family portrait project. As everyone else was staying indoors, Jess was out, photographing 109 families on their front steps and donated the proceeds to the Milton Art Center.
….Milbauer’s interest lies in understanding the meaning of community in a demographically changing society.
“Photos provide such a simple way to prompt reflection,” Deborah says.
She counts herself lucky that she and her family (Bailey, Ruby, and her husband, Corey Dolgon) were fortunate to have moved to Milton over 20 years ago.
Deborah has photographed families in her projects the Changing Face of Milton and the Milton Family Portrait Project, which document Milton’s progression of change.
When the weather warms up, we are hoping that more small businesses join the art center from 6 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month.
The vision would be to drop by, view an exhibit, listen to music, continue on to East Milton Deck, meet friends and neighbors, listen to more music, visit with artisans and small businesses on the deck, and continue on to other businesses that have special events, discounts, special appetizer offers, etc.
If you are interested in First Friday information, you can contact Joan@miltonartcenter.org or visit the First Friday page (miltonartcenter.org/first-Fridays.)
