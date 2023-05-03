Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Cloudy with showers. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.