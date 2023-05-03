Come to May 5 Spring Renewal Art exhibit reception
The public is invited to attend the First Friday, Spring Renewal Art exhibit reception on May 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Milton Art Center (MAC) on 334 Edge Hill Road to meet 25 local artists and view art they have generously donated to the MAC’s silent auction happening the next day at the Spring Renewal Art Auction Fundraiser.
First Fridays are a monthly event, free and family friendly, with delicious platters of food and desserts donated by the Fruit Center Marketplace, cash bar, and live music.
On offer is the opportunity to bid on having your house portrait custom painted by Daphne Confar. Long known for her whimsical and playful portraits of endearing characters, Daphne brings the same freshness, a bird’s eye, primitivism, and a sweeping view of house and landscape that are immediately nostalgic, placing your house and what you love in a historic timeline feeling of what we value about the past to where you live.
Tell Daphne the elements of what speaks to you about your property, the rolling hills, flowering trees, a garden, a winding path, and sleeping pets. Daphne, with bold and simple shapes, will capture the timeless, unique, panoramic view of where you call home.
Fans of Sue Hoy’s paintings will love “Hydrangeas,” a 16x16” oil still life of blue and breezy hydrangeas with translucent slices of lemons and lime in the foreground. Sue simplifies her subjects down to the essentials, painting with confident, vibrant, and bold strokes of rich color, capturing the essence of light and its effects on the essence of her subjects.
