Milton Artistic Expressions

Happy accidents
At the Milton Art Center, occasionally I’ll overhear a teacher say, “That’s a happy accident!”
The teacher is excitedly pointing out to the student creating art that the results, though unexpected, are aesthetically pleasing through either a unique color combination, an interesting texture, a new technique, or an unexpected composition that enhances the artwork.
Happy accidents, a phrase that was popularized by TV artist Bob Ross, occur when artists are open to experimentation, playing, and/or employing a mindset open to embracing the unexpected. They encourage artists to embrace mistakes and turn them into opportunities for growth and creativity.
Many artists throughout history have credited happy accidents with influencing their artistic style and pushing the boundaries of their work. Jackson Pollock, the abstract expressionist painter, often employed a “drip painting” technique. He famously discovered this style by accidentally dripping paint on a canvas on the floor of his studio.
A pioneer of abstract art, Wassily Kandinsky’s journey began when he viewed one of his paintings upside down and noticed the emotional impact of the abstract shapes and colors. This happy accident led him to explore non-representational art. Art education values the creative process as much as the final product.
A playful attitude towards creating art is a state of mind to be cultivated. Learning art is similar to learning a sport or a musical instrument. If you don’t allow yourself the grace to make mistakes, you don’t improve.
Art also teaches students to experiment, take risks, be open to new ideas, and find inspiration in everyday experiences. It’s practice, remembering each day to take expectations off yourself and to look and enjoy the sensory beauty of what’s in front and around you.
