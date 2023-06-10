During Milton High School’s 44th annual Boosters award ceremony on May 31, the school’s auditorium was standing room only with athletes, parents, and friends honoring varsity athletes and the Class of 2023 for their commitment over the 2022-2023 seasons.
Milton Boosters President Calese Johnson opened the evening by welcoming the athletes, their families, and guests.
Johnson thanked committee members Julie Caldedonia, Heather Resnick, and Scott Domineau for their help reviewing and selecting this year’s Booster Scholarship awardees.
Athletic Director Ryan Madden thanked the Boosters and all of the parents.
“Without your commitment, none of this would be possible,” he said.
The Boosters paid tribute to the recent passing of Milton Times sports reporter Ed Baker and the voice of Wildcats football, Derrick Snowden.
The Boosters saluted Coach Dion Garner Crichlow, who was voted Coach of the Year for her work mentoring girls track and field athletes.
The Boosters honored championship teams and individuals, including: last year’s Baseball State Champions who won the league title again this year and are looking to repeat for the state title. This past football season included clinching the league title and for the first time playing in the Division 2 Super Bowl.
The girls hockey team made a tremendous comeback from last year to clinch their league title. Mason Pellegri clinched his second state title for wrestling.
Most recently, the Unified Track Team clinched the Division Sectional Championship.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.