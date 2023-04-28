As Town Meeting gets ready to vote on a change in how Milton Access TV (MATV) is funded, the Select Board has heard a detailed report of what is going on at the local TV provider.
For the first time, Town Meeting will be asked to appropriate funds for the MATV budget.
Although Town Meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, at the Milton High School auditorium, the vote on MATV will probably not happen until Tuesday or Thursday evening.
The Warrant includes 46 articles including expenditures of roughly $147 million and the town has set aside May 1,2,4,8 and 9 to complete the work. It also includes roughly $62 million for school expenses and a land swap articles that would allow a new school to be built on Gile Road. Also voted on will be enterprise funds, the town’s first dispersal of Community Preservation Act funds, and many other budget items.
The MATV budget for the coming fiscal year recommended by the Warrant Committee is $500,000. That figure is the amount expected in the coming year from the cable fees paid by Comcast and Astound (formerly RCN) under their respective license agreements with the town.
Before that budget is voted, Town Meeting will consider a separate article that would legally change the way those fees are handled, setting up an Enterprise Account for Public, Educational, and Governmental access TV.
Although Milton could contribute its own funds to the enterprise account, no town money is being requested for fiscal year 2024.
The Select Board thanked the staff at MATV for the work done on behalf of the town during the pandemic.
