On a bright and warm Saturday morning at Shields Park, kids dressed in blue and red shirts gathered, grabbing helmets and baseball bats.
The kids in blue were part of the Milton National Little League Challenger Division made up of players with physical and intellectual challenges. Those in red were the “buddies” to the players, the name given to volunteers.
JP Plunkett started the Milton Challengers with parent Jerry Vitti 10 years ago after Plunkett had heard about other Challenger divisions through his work on the board for Milton National League.
“It’s been such a pleasure and frankly an honor to be part of this program of wonderful kids for 10 years now,” Plunkett said.
While Plunkett and his wife didn’t have any kids in the program, they wanted to help bring the happiness and fun of baseball to all kids.
Vitti, Plunkett’s co-founder, brought a parent’s perspective to the Challengers through his daughter Francesca.
Vitti’s daughter was a player in the Challenger division for years before graduating from the program and now acts as a “general manager,” helping other kids in the program learn to play baseball.
The Saturday morning games last only an hour, taking place from eleven to noon.
Each player hits twice at bat before moving on to practicing their throwing skills with their buddies before returning to bat to hit one more time. The children were all smiles and filled with excitement as they practiced their hitting skills and ran the bases. At the end of the hour, the players do a ceremonial “running of the bases” to finish their game.
According to Plunkett, every year the amount of players ebbs and flows. Some years it's bigger than the last, other years it’s smaller, but Plunkett and his wife, Beth have noticed that kids who are shy their first year and are unsure of playing come back the next year more excited.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.