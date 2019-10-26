The Milton Chamber's Halloween Stroll once again filled East Milton with trick or treaters.
The annual event happened from 2 to 4 in the businesses of East Milton. The Milton Art Center housed a haunted house, courtesy of Pike Insurance. The Campbell School provided the activities bus for preschoolers.
And candy could be found everywhere.
