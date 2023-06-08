The Milton Coalition will have a meeting on June 13 from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. at the Wildcat Den at First Congregational Church, 495 Canton Ave.
At this meeting of the Milton Coalition, we will be discussing "the woods."
For generations, the woods in Cunningham Park has been gathering place for young people often using alcohol and drugs at night. How can we change the culture around substance use and partying in the woods? Join us for this conversation and the development of action steps moving forward.
