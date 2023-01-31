During a recent School Committee meeting on Jan. 18, the Milton Coalition released data from their Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) and Youth Health Survey (YHS) that was distributed in the Spring of 2022 to Milton High School and Pierce Middle School students, respectively.
Data from both surveys showed trends in alcohol use, marijuana use, prescription drug use and mental health. Stormy Leung and Margaret Carels from Milton Coalition presented the data to School Committee members in attendance.
The YRBS was administered to Milton High School (MHS) students in April of 2022 and standard questions for the YRBS are developed each year by the CDC.
The YHS was administered to Pierce Middle School students in May of 2022 and the standard questions are developed each year by the Massachusetts Department of Health (DPH) and Department of Early and Secondary Education (DESE).
Both surveys were completely optional, anonymous and confidential and the data collected was analyzed by Lynch Research Associates through funding from the Milton Coalition grant.
The YRBS showed that out of the 50 risk indicators, MHS students performed better than the rest of the state in 41 of them, according to Leung. Alcohol consumption, marijuana use, vaping, and prescription drug misuse decreased at MHS between 2019 and 2022.
The YHS data showed that out of the 42 risk indicators, Pierce students performed better than the state in 35 of them, according to Leung. Rates of alcohol, marijuana and vaping were found to be lower than the state average and have decreased from 2019 to 2022 at Pierce.
Both Principal William Fish from Pierce and Principal Karen Cahill from MHS provided the priorities and next steps for both schools.
“Our leadership team which was comprised of our building administrators, school counselors and adjustment counselors continued to prioritize social-emotional skills, mental health and bullying as risk factors that we’re most interested in,” said Fish.
