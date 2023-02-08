Amidst much consternation from several town officials, Milton is set to deliver its action plan to keep in compliance, for now, with the sweeping new MBTA Communities law.
With a Jan. 31 deadline looming, the Planning Board and the Select Board each gave unanimous approval this month to submit the plan that will give the town some breathing room as it decides how to approach the law that would be the biggest zoning change since 1938 when Milton put the bulk of its residential zoning districts in place.
The state requires communities that have MBTA service to create one or more zoning districts that are, in general, within the vicinity of transportation, and where multi-family housing is allowed as of right.
For Milton, the state requires the town to create zoned capacity for 2,461 housing units, which is 25 per cent percent of its current number of housing units of 9,844 units.
The state Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has noted that the Mattapan High Speed Trolley Line places the community in the category of “rapid transit community,” which mandates the highest levels of density.
Forcing the town to place at least 50 percent of the district within close vicinity to the trolley stops would likely mean that the Eliot Street area could be most impacted by the law.
Town Planner Tim Czerwienski said the action plan is not a concrete commitment to specific areas of Milton for the zoning and a timeline associated with it is also fluid.
Czerwienski said that the “consequential and impactful” law sets up the interim steps for compliance.
By the end of 2023, the town is being asked to have successfully brought the new zoning district before a Town Meeting.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.