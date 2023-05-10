Milton has received a bronze designation from the national SolSmart program for encouraging the growth of clean and affordable solar energy within the community.
Town staff have backed several green initiatives, including developing a greenhouse gas inventory, the launch of a new Climate Action Planning Committee to help develop a Climate Action Plan, and an analysis of the feasibility of a microgrid project in partnership with Milton Residences for the Elderly and Clean Energy Solutions.
As a SolSmart community, Milton has also adopted nationally recognized best practices to advance solar market growth.
Town staff worked with SolSmart's no-cost technical assistance team to increase local knowledge of solar energy.
SolSmart is led by the Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC) and the International City/County Management Association and funded by the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office.
Nearly 500 cities, towns, counties, and regional organizations have achieved SolSmart designation since the program launched in 2016, including 19 in Massachusetts.
The SolSmart designation process was a coordinated effort between the Engineering Department, Inspectional Services, Department of Public Works, and the Planning and Community Development Department.
Town officials said Milton is proud to be a SolSmart designated municipality and committed to promoting sustainable energy and climate resilience throughout the community.
