In a year dominated by the contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden and concerns about COVID-19, Milton voters maintained their enthusiasm as about 85 percent of them cast ballots in the Nov. 3 election.
At press time, the race for president nationally was still too close to call.
About 17,300 Milton voters had made a clear choice, however. Of them, 73 percent cast votes for Biden and 25 percent supported Trump, according to preliminary results released by Town Clerk Susan Galvin early on Nov. 4.
Galvin said that Milton voters also approved the local ballot initiative Question 3, which gives permission for the town to opt into the state Community Preservation Act (CPA). About 62% of voters approved the measure that puts a surcharge of 1 percent on property tax bills and 38 percent voted not to adopt it.
Milton was one of nine communities seeking to adopt CPA measurers this year.
On the two statewide initiatives on the ballot, Milton voters sided with voters statewide. They approved Question 1 about granting greater access to motor vehicle mechanical data and voted down Question 2 that would have implemented a ranked-choice voting system.
Galvin said Milton voters are known for turning out to vote in high numbers for presidential elections, and, despite concerns about COVID-19, the Nov. 3 turnout was roughly equal to that of the 2016 presidential race.
The election was marked by a never-before-seen level of early voting with about 60 percent of votes cast in Milton through in-person early voting and absentee or mail-in options, Galvin said.
Galvin said her office will continue to count mail-in ballots for several days, as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.
While lines formed early in the morning at some of the town’s five polling locations, those working the polls reported a steady, manageable stream of voters.
At Precinct 4, Warden Rich Russo said he was seeing many younger voters than previously at his post at the Milton Council on Aging or Senior Center.
Resident Hyacinth Crichlow said she chose to vote in person instead of early.
“This is always such a pleasure going into the voting booth on this day,” Crichlow said as she waited less than five minutes to vote at Precinct 4 in the late morning.
In other contests, U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and U.S. Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Stephen Lynch won handily in Milton as they rolled to reelection in their districts.
Milton voters also weighed in on two contested seats in Norfolk County.
In the race for sheriff, Milton voted to support Patrick McDermott, a Democrat, over Jerry McDermott, a Republican who currently serves as sheriff after his appointment by Gov. Charlie Baker.
About 68 percent of Milton voters went for Patrick McDermott and 32 percent supported the current sheriff.
With about 85 percent of the vote counted, the county-wide results were indicating a win by the challenger.
In the race for county commissioner where three candidates were vying for two seats, Joseph Shea took a solid first place spot in Milton with 53 percent of the vote. The second place win in Milton went to Richard Staiti with 26 percent of the vote and Heather Hamilton came in third with 20 percent of Milton’s vote. Final results will be available on our website.
Candidates with no challengers in the general election included state Sen. Walter Timilty, and state Reps. Brandy Fluker Oakley and Bill Driscoll Jr.
Galvin said that write-in candidates who won seats on the Blue Hills Regional School District will be announced at a later date.
Out of the five open seats, only Norwood fielded a candidate, Kevin Connolly, who ran unopposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.