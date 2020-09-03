Milton Democratic voters threw their support behind incumbent office holders in the Sept. 1 primary races, voting for U.S. Senator Ed Markey of Malden over his challenger Joseph P. Kennedy III of Newton, and for U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch over his challenger Robbie Goldstein.
Markey received support from about 56% of Milton voters, while challenger Kennedy pulled in 44%, according to unofficial results from Milton Town Clerk Susan Galvin.
Lynch took Milton with 67% of the vote, roughly the same as his win over Goldstein overall in the state, according to Galvin and preliminary state tallies.
Galvin said that in the weeks leading up to the election about 7,000 applications were received for absentee and the first ever vote-by-mail ballots created to give voters a safer option during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, she said, only about 700 had been turned in by the Friday before the election. The total turnout was just under 10,000 voters, or about 45% of the town’s more than 21,246 registered voters.
In the only contested race on the Republican ballot for Milton, residents voted to support Kevin O’Connor over opponent Shiva Ayyadurai in the U.S. Senate race. The winner, which was not known by press time, will face Markey in the general election on Nov. 3.
On the state level, Milton voters also voted to support Democratic state Sen. Walter Timilty of Milton in his bid for a third term by a 3 to 1 margin. Timilty faced Jarred Rose, who was making his first run at statewide office for the Norfolk, Bristol and Plymouth District.
The race for state Representative for the 12th Suffolk District saw four candidates squaring off for the seat left vacant after Dan Cullinane decided not to seek reelection. The top vote getters in the race for the district that includes three Milton precincts were: Brandy Fluker Oakley, 49% of the vote; Jovan Lacet with 24%; trailed by Stephanie Everett and Cameron Charbonnier.
State Rep Bill Driscoll of Milton was unopposed in his bid for another term representing Milton’s 7th Norfolk District, as was U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley in her bid for reelection.
Several Norfolk County seats were on the Democratic ballot including those for sheriff, county commissioner, register of the probate, and treasurer. The final tallies for the county were not available by press time.
Top vote getters in Milton were: William Phelan with 43% of vote for sheriff; Joseph Shea with 46% of the vote for one seat as county commissioner, with Charles Ryan and Richard Staiti neck-in-neck for the second spot; Noel DiBona, register of the probate with 32%; and Michael Bellotti for county treasurer.
In the sheriff’s race, the winner will appear on the November ballot against current Sheriff Jerry McDermott of Westwood, a Republican.
(More on the primary election will appear in the Milton Times issue of Sept. 10 and online.)
