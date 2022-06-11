For the 152nd time, Milton High School celebrated its graduating senior class, this time sending 271 students off to their next steps in life on June 5.
The graduation took place on the astroturf of the school’s Brooks Field and drew thousands of parents and friends decked out in red and white on a day that was graced with bright sun and a comfortable breeze.
For more on this story read the Milton Times issue of June 9 in print or online here.
The names and class photos ran in the issue of June 2.
