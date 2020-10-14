Milton High school sports have officially returned to Milton and the first team to make their triumphant return was the promising Wildcats golf squad.
A team that wasn’t far off from qualifying for the state tournament with a good crop of returnees, coach Benjamin Kelly and his Milton hackers entered the season with plenty to prove and, although there will be no sectional or state tournaments, still a lot to play for.
With limited travel and certain guidelines put in place by the United States Golf Association (USGA), MassGolf and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA), including no touching and pulling out the hole flag, no raking the sand after a bunker shot, and no handshakes after each match, Milton is limited to only matches against three separate opponents. The first four contests pit the Wildcats against Walpole, followed by three straight versus Braintree.
Weymouth is next in line for two contests before one last matchup with Braintree.
While it is a unique approach to the golf season as opposed to years past, Kelly and his team are aware that it’s for the better.
“The Bay State Conference divided into two divisions to limit contact and exposure. We only play three teams this year, but working within these ‘pods’ should be another mitigating factor to control/slow/stop the spread of COVID-19,” Kelly stated. “Matches ending without handshakes is strange to watch, but it’s in the best interest of everyone's health.”
The team opened up their season on Sept. 29 with a 95-91 home win over Walpole.
