Milton High School sent 274 members of the senior class off to the next phase of their lives with pomp and circumstance on June 4 along with best wishes and hugs from family, friends, and staff.
The Class of 2023, which spent two of their four years within the shadow of COVID-19 restrictions and rebounded with a strong final year, was praised and celebrated.
Due to threatening skies, the graduation ceremonies were moved indoors from Brooks Field to Copeland Field House and decked out in Milton’s colors of red and white as hundreds of spectators filled the seats and bleachers.
Milton High School Principal Karen Cahill was one of several speakers to address the graduates.
“You will forever remember your high school experience as one that was not normal because of COVID, but I hope you look beyond that and remember the experience that made you stronger and better. One that made you step outside your comfort zone and one that taught you that you can do anything if you put your mind to it,” Cahill said.
She said the class was defined by the “leadership, confidence, and support that you showed for one another.”
Cahill said the Class of 2023 reminded her that student voices matter and “we need to listen when they speak.”
She said the class included amazing athletes, those who served as mentors to Pierce Middle School students, talented artists, and musicians.
It also included students who advocated for classes beyond the school’s current course offerings such as multivariable calculus and advanced game theory, she said.
They also focused on getting dual enrollment and Advanced Placement classes that allowed them to gain college credits while still in high school, Cahill said.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.