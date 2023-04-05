On March 5 MHS Theater students competed in the preliminary round of the Massachusetts High School Theater Festival put on by the Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild (METG). Each participating school has a 40 minute time limit for their one act play submission, and a 5 minute time frame to assemble the set in front of the audience. The preliminary round consisted of 88 schools total competing at 11 host schools over two days. Of these schools 44, 4 from each group of 8 schools, moved forward to the semi-final round.
MHS Theater, performed a one act short play, Badger, written by Don Zolidis, and directed by Stephen and Laura Markarian. The ensemble piece is about four women who take jobs at the munitions factory, Badger Ordnance Works, in 1944, and their lives inside and out of the factory. At the preliminary round, Excellence In Acting Awards went to Julia Mangum as Rose, Aleanie Remy-Marquez as Grace, Lucy Hollingsworth-Hays as Irene, Angel Leggett as Barbara, and Ronan O’Connor as Timothy and a Technical Excellence in Stage Managing award went to Alicia Wong.
Milton competed on March 18 at the semi-finals and took home additional awards. Excellence in Acting Awards went to Roman Padera as Chester, Angel Leggett as Barbara, Ronan O’Connor as Timothy, and Lucy Hollingsworth-Hays as Irene. Alicia Wong also received another Technical Excellence in Stage Managing award.
Milton is one of only 14 schools that will compete again in the final round of the festival, happening March 30 through April 1 at the Back Bay Events Center, the old John Hancock Hall.
