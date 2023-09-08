The kindness of strangers, the majesty of mountains, and the sheer grit involved in tough days with a headwind made up the summer trip of a lifetime for Milton High School student Emerson Dobrindt.
Dobrindt, 17, who is one of the members of the senior class, developed a desire for a different and “big” summer experience when he was in the middle of his junior year.
The third of four children in a very athletic family, his parents weren’t comfortable with him going solo on a trip across the United States by bicycle.
So he signed up with Teen Treks and this summer he took part in a team of six students and two chaperones who made the organization's longest trip of 47 days starting in Washington state and ending Aug. 16 at Coney Island, NY.
“For me, it was more of the desire to explore and learn a lot more about the country. I’ve always lived in this one place, which is a lot different from the other areas of the country. I thought it would potentially make me a better person and change my views on things,” Dobrindt said.
Although he runs every day and is a member of the cross country team, Dobrindt said he wasn’t prepared for the sore muscles he experienced from riding roughly 80 to 100 miles a day right off the start.
“For the first week, it was definitely different. I was sore almost every day. It was definitely a shock for me,” he said. “By the time they reached the midwest, they (muscles) were stronger as a group.”
Dobrindt said he was also a little concerned about being with all new people for 50 days but found that enduring the same mental stress, physical pains, and ups and downs of each day eliminated those fears.
