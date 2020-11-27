About 300 people turned out for COVID-19 testing on Nov. 20 through the Manet Community Health Center at Milton High School.
The pop-up testing service was called in after 14 students and one staff member in the Milton Public Schools tested positive for the disease from Nov. 11 to Nov. 19, and positive tests in the town raced upward in the past few weeks.
School Superintendent James Jette cited “a significant spike in the numbers” as the reason for calling for the additional testing.
Both Milton High School and Pierce Middle School buildings were closed to students last week and students returned to two weeks of fully remote learning that will run through the Thanksgiving holiday.
For more on this story read the Milton Times issue of Nov. 26 in print or online.
