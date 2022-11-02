As the calendar heads into the later stages of October, the high school sports season inches closer to tournament time. Teams begin jockeying for seeding position and look to start peaking at the right moment, playing their best when playoffs start.
Over the last few weeks, Milton High’s volleyball squad has been doing just that, competing at a high level and all but solidifying their spot in the Division 2 play-downs.
The Wildcats opened their season with back-to-back 3-0 victories over league opponent Weymouth and crosstown foe Fontbonne Academy on Sept. 8 and 12 before hitting a bit of an early season slide.
The Red and White stumbled at Wellesley on Sept. 13 and then fell 3-1 to Needham on the 15th. Milton hung tough in a critical non-league matchup against Marblehead four days later, overcoming a 2-0 deficit to force a deciding fifth set, but the Wildcats simply ran out of steam, losing the final frame 15-5 to drop the match and fall to 2-3.
It would be a hard turnaround for the Wildcats as they would have to get up for the match against Braintree the very next day. It would be easy to think that a reeling team playing their second game in as many days would come out a bit sluggish and uninspired, but that’s not the 2022 MHS volleyball team.
Milton dispatched the Wamps in four sets to break the losing streak and begin the start of something special. From then on, the Wildcats collected six wins in their next eight games, including 3-2 over Natick, 3-0 at Walpole, 3-1 in Norwell (where they dropped the first set and came back from a 13-8 hole in the second), and 3-0 sweeps of the rematches against Braintree, Weymouth and Walpole to solidly themselves a spot in the D2 tournament. Losses to Newton North and Needham were the only blemishes during that stretch.
“It kind of goes back to the first match against Needham and the one against Marblehead. Playing well against both of them gave us some confidence,” said head coach Al Mirabile on the team’s good run, “Getting win over a team like Natick, who had some kind of hex over us, was huge, as was the win over Norwell, a team that could go pretty far in the tournament.”
