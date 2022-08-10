The Milton Historical Society invites all to attend an Open House at the Suffolk Resolves House at 1370 Canton Ave on Aug. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
View the 18th century house where the Resolves were signed in 1774. This statement of colonists’ rights helped form the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
View objects and hear stories of Milton over its 400-year history from colonial times through the 20th century.
Want to know what else is happening? Subscribe to the full newspaper in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.