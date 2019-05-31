Memorial Day Keynote speaker Natalie Fultz asked those attending the town’s May 27 ceremony at Milton Cemetery to remember the servicemen and women who died in the service of their country.
Fultz, a veteran of World War II and the Korean conflict, spoke to a large crowd gathered under shade trees and near a tent-covered podium of the nation’s need for patriotism and volunteerism during the Second World War.
It was those two needs that brought her and other women into the war effort, as a U.S. Navy WAVE, a division of the Navy created during the war to free up male personnel for sea duty. Known by its acronym, WAVES stood for “Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service.”
Milton’s Veterans Agent Kevin J. Cook introduced Yeoman First Class U.S. Navy Fultz as being a pioneer for her WAVES service, “because really, we needed her help.”
Fultz, 100, noted the work of citizens at home that helped the nation on its way to a hard-fought victory.
“While they were out there serving the nation, their families ran the homefront, their efforts were essential to our nation’s defense,” Fultz said.
She spoke of the tremendous courage of servicemen and women.
“What more can we do to honor their legacy,” she asked the audience aloud. “We must keep all our promises to the men and women who served.”
Fultz called for a moment of silence “for all those who died so that we could have a better life and for all those families whose loved ones never returned.”
