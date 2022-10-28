After 14 years of making the perfect pizza and comfort food favorites, Spiro Demakes was at Milton House of Pizza on a recent sunny day pushing pizza dough into a pan and feeling gratitude for the friends and customers who have made his little restaurant a success.
With the enticing smell of hot pizza in the air, Demakes said that sadly, he will be closing his doors on Oct. 31 after being unable to reach an agreement on a new lease for the restaurant space at 537 Adams St.
He is now looking for a new location and said that he would consider an expansion into a slightly different type of venue.
Demakes has been encouraging his employees to find other employment so he had to get back to the lunch business.
Later, he said he will be open on that final day, which is Halloween, and he hopes to “have some fun before we close.”
“We aren’t normally open on a Monday, but I will make an exception,” he said.
“I wish I could find something else in Milton, but that’s not likely, especially given the amount of time I have,” said Demakes, whose lease officially expired on Aug. 1.
“It is what it is. I’ve always believed that if one door closes, then maybe three or four windows open,” he said.
He said that East Milton is great for foot traffic and people heading through the square. His business has included a significant number of deliveries as well.
Demakes said that after negotiations with the landlord, he was offered a five-year lease with “terms that no one of a sound mind would sign.”
He said that owning a pizza shop “wasn’t the money-makingest business” and he felt that he “owned a job.”
“My coworkers were working with me,” he added.
Demakes said the connection to the community has been a key to the job’s satisfaction.
It has been great to see the kids who came in as preteens now serving as police officers or firefighters, he said.
“Their parents brought them in and now they bring their kids in,” Demakes said, “I felt I was tied into the community for 14 years.”
He said that COVID-19 brought with it some very tough weeks and he is thankful for a PPP loan that he received.
“The people in this town really supported me,” Demakes said. “We stayed open throughout. This town helped us and wanted to keep us in business.”
He said he was able to switch to home delivery and updated payment methods and was able to keep all his workers.
