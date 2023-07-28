The Milton Public Library (MPL) has announced that local writer Hallie Ephron has been selected as the 2023-2024 Dr. Herb Voigt Writer-in-Residence.
Ephron is a New York Times bestselling author of suspense novels reviewers have called “deliciously creepy.” Her newest, “Careful What You Wish For,” is a mash-up of “Antiques Roadshow” and “Strangers on a Train.” Her “Never Tell a Lie” was adapted for film for the Lifetime movie network.
A five-time finalist for the Mary Higgins Clark Award, her “Writing and Selling Your Mystery Novel,” now revised and expanded, was an Edgar Award and Anthony Award finalist. Lee Child called it “the best how-to guide I have ever seen. I just wish I could have read it years ago.”
Ephron blogs regularly on the Anthony Award-winning Jungle Red Writers. She is a popular presenter at events and writing conferences across the United States and abroad. She was the crime fiction book reviewer for the Boston Globe for a dozen years and won the Ellen Nehr Award for Excellence in Mystery Reviewing. She is also a past president of the New England chapter of Sisters in Crime.
Ephron will be offering workshops and events for MPL patrons throughout her residency, and the community is invited to welcome her at a Meet The Writer-in-Residence event at the MPL on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.
To learn more about the Writer-in-Residence Program and Ephron (http://HallieEphron.com), visit miltonlibrary.org/about/writer-in-residence/.
The MPL’s Writer-in-Residence is an aspiring or published writer, residing in Milton, who furthers the library’s fundamental mission through the creation of an original piece of work and sharing their expertise through developing and offering library programming.
Herb Voigt was a member of the MPL Board of Trustees from 2012 until his death in 2018. He was a committed MPL supporter, both as a trustee and a member of the Milton Library Foundation.
In addition to Voigt’s distinguished scientific and academic career, he was a lover and supporter of the arts. This Writer-in-Residence program celebrates his commitment to libraries and to the arts.
