Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.