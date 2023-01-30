The Planning Board has approved plans to update the second-floor patio at Milton Marketplace so it can be used during all seasons.
In granting the site plan approval on Jan. 12, the board noted the value of the Milton Marketplace at 10 Bassett St. that includes the Fruit Center businesses, CVS, and those on the second floor: the Plate, the Nutshell, and the Cue.
Attorney Michael Modestino, who represents the Marketplace, said the plans call for the construction of a full enclosure of a roughly 33 by 34 feet of patio space that currently sits on the second floor near the front entrance to the shops. It will not require any additional lighting.
“I think it would be a benefit to the public at large and I think it would be a benefit for the patrons and employees of the Milton Marketplace,” Modestino said.
He said that in addition to site plan approval from the Planning Board, the Board of Appeals will need to approve a special permit to allow the construction to take place.
Modestino said that the appeals board will be asked to rule on whether the proposed changes “would be no more detrimental to the surrounding area than what currently exists.”
Fruit Center owner Michael Mignosa said that a hearing has been scheduled before the appeals board on Feb. 28.
