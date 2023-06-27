A sea of rainbow filled Pierce Middle School’s parking lot on June 11.
Flags of every kind representing the LGBTQIA+ community flew along the fence as parents and kids gathered to decorate their cars.
Cars were decorated with flags and quotes such as “Say Gay,” “Let me be perfectly queer,” and “Protect Trans Youth.”
The caravan of cars left Pierce around 4:30 p.m. and drove along Reedsdale Road, Canton Avenue, Blue Hill Parkway, and Brook Road as people came out to see the rainbow clad cars.
Differing from last year, there was live music by Stevie Caldwell of “And Then There Was One.”
“Pride is also a celebration,” said Jennifer Raymond, one of the organizers of Milton Pride. “It’s a protest and a celebration. It’s a day when we get to say, ‘You know what? It takes courage every single day to live as an LGBTQ person.’”
Other speakers of the day included two Milton Public Schools students who shared their experiences being LGBTQIA+ in town and the work that is being done to help encourage LGBTQIA+ in the schools and the community.
Raymond left the crowd with “Every single day, we say, ‘You know what? I’m here, I’m queer, get used to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.