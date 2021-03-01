BREAKING: Milton Public Schools announces it will resume full in-person learning for all K-12 students on Monday, April 5, per Superintendent of Schools James Jette. Students' desks will be placed at a minimum 3 feet apart and that for eating and mask breaks, students must be at least 6 feet apart. More news to follow, especially in the March 4 Milton Times.
Milton Public Schools to resume full in-person learning April 5 for all students
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Milton Public Schools to resume full in-person learning April 5 for all students
- Broadband at Town Meeting
- Correction: Fall back, spring ahead
- Money planning for Special Olympics athletes, families
- Fire station construction wins 1st nod
- School Committee wants teachers vaccinated
- Milton educators release statement on student learning time
- Affordable housing options
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Milton educators release statement on student learning time
- School Committee wants teachers vaccinated
- Stuart D. Babb
- Affordable housing options
- Fire station construction wins 1st nod
- ‘A callous disregard for the other Milton stakeholders’
- Broadband at Town Meeting
- Water main breaks near St. Agatha’s
- Residents experience $$ needs
- USDA Farmers to Families Food Box distribution starts Feb. 21 at noon
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.