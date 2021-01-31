Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Becoming windy with snow showers early, and a steadier snow developing later on. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High near 35F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Windy. A mixture of rain and snow this evening will change to all rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.