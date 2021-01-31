Milton Public Schools has announced afternoon in-person classes will be switched to remote learning on Feb. 1 in anticipation of the the Nor'easter being forecasted to start around. mid-day.
All after school clubs, activities, and athletic practices are being canceled for Feb. 1.
All afternoon sessions for the PreK, STEP, NECC, LEAP and ACHIEVE programs will be held remotely. All regularly scheduled afternoon remote classes will be held as usual.
All in-person morning classes for Monday, February 1st will remain as scheduled, with the same dismissal times.
School Superintendent James Jette said parents should expect an update on Monday on the status of school for Tuesday, Feb. 2.
