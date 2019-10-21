Milton rallies to Crush Substance Abuse

Whether by two or four feet, a record number of participants walked or ran the course to raise money and awareness of the need to fight substance abuse in our community. See more photos in the Oct. 24 edition of the Milton Times.

(Photo by Barry Nelson)

It was the third year for Mike's 5K to Crush Substance Abuse and the most successful ever.

See more photos in the Oct. 24 edition of the Milton Times.

(Photo by Barry Nelson)

