During the week of Veterans Day, Milton reached deep into its heart to express gratitude and recognition to generations of veterans who served in the U.S. military in wars, conflicts and peace time.
The festivities included a turkey dinner at the Council on Aging (COA), and ceremonies at the elementary schools and culminated on Nov. 11 with a parade and ceremonies at the Baron Hugo Bandstand at Town Hall sponsored by the Veterans Services Office under the direction of Kevin Cook.
Featured were sophisticated performances of patriotic songs from the Milton High Chorus and Marching Bands and two songs sung from the heart by Tucker Elementary School students.
Col. John B. Atkinson, a retired U.S. Marine and Cohasset native, gave the keynote address.
He said that Milton has a rich history of those who “have answered liberty’s call” since the days of the American Revolution.
“We are here because we must honor all of our veterans, living and dead,” said Atkinson, adding that according to Viking belief, “one does not truly die if one is remembered.”
“With patriots, warriors, and veterans, like those of you who have always answered the call, our nation will remain the land of the free and the home of the brave,” he said. “God bless each and every one of you and your families. Please look out for each other. Please seek help if you need it. Please remember our veteran’s services office and please let every day be Veterans Day.”
At the COA lunch on Nov. 9, veterans, friends, and families shared stories over a turkey lunch with all the fixings from Pat’s Pizza that was served at tables decorated by patriotic flower arrangements. They also enjoyed a talk by well-known historian Anthony Sammarco.
Some of those present offered snippets of their time in the service.
George Steele, who served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1977, said he enlisted when he found out he would likely be drafted. That way, he had more choice about which branch he went into.
“I guess it worked out well,” he joked. “I’m still around.”
World War II veteran Joe Horan, who is 95, said he joined in the last two years of the war and finished out his tour of duty in the Navy in Florida after the war ended.
Bill Hadden served in the Navy between 1958 to 1964 and spent most of his time scanning the border with Russia.
