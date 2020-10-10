LeAnne Howe and Padraig Kirwan, the authors of “Famine Pots,” will be discussing their book about Choctaw, the Irish, and their history of humanitarian aid as part of Milton Reads, the town-wide reading program.
Learning of the Great Hunger in Ireland in 1847, the Choctaw Nation collected $170 and sent it to Ireland to provide relief. This generosity was never forgotten. In 2020, the people of Ireland have contributed to a fund to aid Native American nations stricken with COVID-19.
The bond and history between these two nations is captured in “Famine Pots: The Choctaw-Irish Gift Exchange, 1847-Present,” and on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m., Howe and Kirwan will discuss the book during a free program open to all and held via Zoom.
Advance registration is required. A Zoom connection will be emailed to participants on the day of the program.
Copies of "Famine Pots" are available at the Milton Library, and the presenters will welcome questions and comments.
This program is part of Milton Reads, the town-wide reading program. It is free and open to all. The program will be held via Zoom, and advance registration is required. A Zoom connection link will be emailed to you on the day of the program.
Milton Reads is sponsored by the Friends of the Milton Public Library.
Go to this link to sign up and to learn more about the program: https://tinyurl.com/y5h8u7xz. Or, or email MPL Reference Librarian Jean Hlady at jhlady@ocln.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.