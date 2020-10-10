LeeAnne Howe, pictured, will discuss with Padraig Kirwan, the historical and cultural connection between the Choctaw Native Americans and the Great Famine of Ireland.

Howe, born and raised in Oklahoma, is an enrolled citizen of the Choctaw Nation. She is the Eidson Distinguished Professor in American Literature at the University of Georgia at Athens as well as a poet. Kirwan is Senior Lecturer in the Department of English and Comparative Literature at Goldsmiths, University of London.

(Courtesy photo)